Add some sound effects to your funny jokes or even use them to troll your friends with 100's of Buttons & Prank Sound Effects for Jokes!! Have endless fun with one of the best ad-free soundboards apps available! With over 300 instant buttons at the tip of your fingertips, make any situation hilarious. Add a fart sound to that awkward situation, DJ sound effects to your party mix, or a music jingle for a ringtone or notification.

Listen to more sounds than you would ever need with 100s of Buttons & Sound Effects for Jokes!

Funny Pranks & the Best Jokes

Who doesnt love pulling a good prank on their siblings?! Isnt that what theyre there for? Embarrass your little sister by adding fart sounds when shes around her friends. Add scary sounds late at night when they think they are in their rooms all alone, or wake them up with some horn sound effects. Choose from some of the best sound effects library and pull some of the best April fools pranks on unsuspecting victims all year long!

DJs dont just press play

Not all DJs are plug and plays. With 100s of Buttons & Sounds, you can add DJ sound effects to your set. Download some sounds from our soundboard to make up a beat with snare drums, bass drums, steel drums, cymbals, horn instruments, and brass instruments. Dont want the hard and heavy? Play in every octave with piano notes as well. These musical riffs make great notifications and ringtones

You Got Pwned!

Pwn trolls online and call out noobs with instant buttons. Is there anything more satisfying than pure pwnage with sounds to match? Our wide variety of sound clips makes playing video games online fun and hilarious again!

Some Sound Effects We have for you:

Wah Wah, Wolf Howl, That was Easy, Gong, Surprise, Evil Laugh, Mi Scusi, Over 9000, Chainsaw, Awkward, Access Granted, Access Denied, Boo, Game Over, You Got Pwned, Ka Ching, Peace Out, and MUCH MORE!!!

What are you waiting for?! Get 100s of Buttons & Sound Effects for Jokes to turn your jokes from funny to hilarious!

Please make sure your Mute button is off and the volume is up to ensure proper functionality of this application

Any questions, comments or suggestions can be sent to:

Support@Toneaphone.com

Be sure to follow us on the web, and check for updates on the following sites:

www.Toneaphone.com

www.Twitter.com/Toneaphone

www.Facebook.com/Toneaphone