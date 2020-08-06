100Hours is a skill, habit or change tracker. Use it to show track learning a skill, getting into shape, and every other positive habit or change you're working on. It can be used for everything from learning to dance (video), learning a language (sound) or getting into shape (photo). When you reach your goal, turn the video/recordings/photo into a montage. Track your progress so you don't lose motivation. Reach out to us when you're stuck or losing motivation and one of our guides will get you back on track.