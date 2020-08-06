Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

100 hours for iOS

By Andrew McKee Free

Developer's Description

By Andrew McKee

100Hours is a skill, habit or change tracker. Use it to show track learning a skill, getting into shape, and every other positive habit or change you're working on. It can be used for everything from learning to dance (video), learning a language (sound) or getting into shape (photo). When you reach your goal, turn the video/recordings/photo into a montage. Track your progress so you don't lose motivation. Reach out to us when you're stuck or losing motivation and one of our guides will get you back on track.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now