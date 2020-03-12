This app is basically Index Option & Future ( Bank Nifty/Nifty Option & Future) with almost profitable calls but some time due to market volatility may be stop loss but immediately recovery calls provided.
India's best index option & future annalist provide tips on daily basis like intra-day or some time holding calls.
With the 90% of Index option accuracy we recommend best service of Index Option & Future.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.