Find a class. Book your spot. Plus Much Much More.
- Book classes on the go
- Access schedules
- View Account Information
- Purchase Memberships
- Book yourself to events
- Refer Friends
- Find Deals on Swag, Supplements, and more
- Track Progress with Calorie Burn and Class History!
100% Fitness is a a Kickboxing inspired Group Fitness Experience. A full body Cardio and Strength training workout that delivers serious results in a Fun, high-energy setting.
Addictive Workouts paired with Next level Nutrition, Supplements, and Accountability Coaching means you'll achieve the body and life you've always wanted.