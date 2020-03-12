X

Going on a holiday? Or having a party soon?

Enjoy the thrill of anticipation with beautifully designed countdowns. Send your friends a remarkable countdown invitation for your party.

Put your special event directly on your home screen beside your app icons.

Use small widgets for day counters and long widgets for counting every month, week and even hours and minutes.

Curious how many exact months and days you have together with your partner?

Want to know your exact age in months, days and minutes? You can even countdown the time until your retirement.

Share any countdown with your friends and family.

You can post screenshots of your countdown (with the remaining time left) however you like! People can install a copy of your countdown on their Android device by using a link to watch it in real time.

Bundle your countdowns into a slide show inside the app and enjoy it every morning.

How many days until the next soccer/football match? Birthday party? Barbecue? You can count it and know exactly how long is left!

Count the biggest events in your life like your wedding, due date or an important anniversary.

Set a counter to celebrate Christmas, Halloween, Easter or New Years Eve. Missing a design for an official holiday of your country? Use the request form to send a suggestion to the developer.

Features:

Over 100 Countdowns

Flexible Widgets for your home screen (4x1, 2x1, 11). Stretch to any size.

Share the countdowns with your friends

Bundle all of your countdowns into a slideshow

Show your text and the date on the countdown

Show only next countdown

Show a random countdown

Long banner countdowns

