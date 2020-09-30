Sign in to add and modify your software
Tired of pressing the snooze button? Choose the challenge and wake up immediately!
Be 100% awake with the best alarm clock for heavy sleepers. It is not possible to fall asleep again and be late for school, work or important date.
Read a motivational quote, see what's the weather like outside and get ready for a new day and a new chance for success!
Choose a wake-up challenge:
Solve the math problem!
Shake your phone!
Catch the moving button!
Put numbers or letters in order!
Draw the given pattern!
Retype the given text!
Best morning alarm app features:
Set alarm time quickly and easily!
Choose days in week to repeat alarm!
Choose alarm sounds from a new ringtone list!
Fantastic challenges and dismiss alarm methods!
Cool weather forecast integrated into the app!
Best motivational quotes for a positive lifestyle!
A great collection of loud alarm sounds & tones!
Change your morning routine! Getting up in the morning can be a real challenge sometimes.
This super smart alarm clock app gives you just the right amount of push you needed to get yourself out of bed and get ready for a new day.
Be sure that you will not oversleep again and need a huge cup of coffee to be capable to function in the morning.
Morning can finally be brighter - enjoy your day! :)