100% Awake! Math Alarm Clock for iOS

By Petar Ljubic Free

Developer's Description

By Petar Ljubic

Tired of pressing the snooze button? Choose the challenge and wake up immediately!

Be 100% awake with the best alarm clock for heavy sleepers. It is not possible to fall asleep again and be late for school, work or important date.

Read a motivational quote, see what's the weather like outside and get ready for a new day and a new chance for success!

Choose a wake-up challenge:

Solve the math problem!

Shake your phone!

Catch the moving button!

Put numbers or letters in order!

Draw the given pattern!

Retype the given text!

Best morning alarm app features:

Set alarm time quickly and easily!

Choose days in week to repeat alarm!

Choose alarm sounds from a new ringtone list!

Fantastic challenges and dismiss alarm methods!

Cool weather forecast integrated into the app!

Best motivational quotes for a positive lifestyle!

A great collection of loud alarm sounds & tones!

Change your morning routine! Getting up in the morning can be a real challenge sometimes.

This super smart alarm clock app gives you just the right amount of push you needed to get yourself out of bed and get ready for a new day.

Be sure that you will not oversleep again and need a huge cup of coffee to be capable to function in the morning.

Morning can finally be brighter - enjoy your day! :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

