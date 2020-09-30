Tired of pressing the snooze button? Choose the challenge and wake up immediately!

Be 100% awake with the best alarm clock for heavy sleepers. It is not possible to fall asleep again and be late for school, work or important date.

Read a motivational quote, see what's the weather like outside and get ready for a new day and a new chance for success!

Choose a wake-up challenge:

Solve the math problem!

Shake your phone!

Catch the moving button!

Put numbers or letters in order!

Draw the given pattern!

Retype the given text!

Best morning alarm app features:

Set alarm time quickly and easily!

Choose days in week to repeat alarm!

Choose alarm sounds from a new ringtone list!

Fantastic challenges and dismiss alarm methods!

Cool weather forecast integrated into the app!

Best motivational quotes for a positive lifestyle!

A great collection of loud alarm sounds & tones!

Change your morning routine! Getting up in the morning can be a real challenge sometimes.

This super smart alarm clock app gives you just the right amount of push you needed to get yourself out of bed and get ready for a new day.

Be sure that you will not oversleep again and need a huge cup of coffee to be capable to function in the morning.

Morning can finally be brighter - enjoy your day! :)