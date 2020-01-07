Enjoy the best collection of 100+ 90's Love Song Hits with high quality Audio

This Application provide you with 100+ popular Love Song of the 90's

Feature:

- Modern and User Friendly Interface

- Low Memory Usage

- Low Data Usage

- High Quality Audio

- Easy to use - JUST CLICK AND PLAY

- Shuffle and Repeat Menu

Music Love Songs

Best Love Songs

Greatest Love Songs

Love Songs Free

Golden Memories

Best Slow Rock

Love Songs

Slow Rock

Best Love Songs

Love Songs

90s love song

90s song

Slow Rock Ballads

Greatest Slow Rock

Pop song

Rock song

Blues song

RnB song

Ill Make Love to You

I Will Always Love You

Because I Love You (The Postman Song)

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

More Than Words

As Long As You Love Me

One

Iris

My Heart Will Go On

Kiss Me

Wonderwall

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing

Save The Best For Last

It Must Have Been Love

November Rain

All I Wanna Do

This I Promise You

Always

Its Your Love

Nobodys Supposed To Be Here

That's The Way Love Goes

Love Takes Time

A Whole New World

And Many More...

Hope you will enjoy the apps and if you like to suggest us anything leave it below in comments, and don't forget to rate us.. Thank you for supporting us...

Disclaimer

The song's copyright is entirely owned by the songwriter, musician and music label concerned and usage falls within the Fair Usage guidelines. this application is just stream from streamable and downloadable links on the internet. any request to remove one of the songs/images/logos will be honored.