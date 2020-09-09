Join or Sign In

10 Daily Exercises (Gym Workouts & Fitness) for Android

By NB Fit Free

Developer's Description

By NB Fit

Daily exercises provide animation view of daily exercises for how to perform each exercise.

Doing the workout will make you feel stronger, healthier, improve energy and control weight. Exercise benefits every part of the body. You don't need any equipment for the workout. Complete daily workout with log.

##Feature##

- Free and Simple

- Daily Exercises

- Set Difficulty Levels

- Set Rest time

- No internet access needed. Work out anytime, anywhere!

The daily workout routine contains push ups, jumping jacks, high knees, bench dips, lunge, squats, basic crunches, leg-up crunches, bicycle crunches and plank with leg lift.

If you don't train this is the perfect app for you. Get abdominal, lower and upper body muscles with this fitness app. Do it everyday to get fast results.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

