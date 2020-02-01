X

Find number from 1 to 100 is the favorite game of student.

Game will generate numbers from 1 to 100 as random position, player will find correct number from 1 to 100.

There are 4 mode to play:

- Single Player: One player, find 1 to 100.

- Time mode: like single player with time count down.

- Two player: 2 players find number together.

- Odd & Even number: player 1 find odd number, player 2 find even number.

Especially, there is hint button, you can use hint button when you can not find next number.

With night mode, your eyes will be defended at night.

This is very good app to kill the time.

Challenge with your friends, get the highest score and share to SNS.

Download right now.

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.2.8

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
