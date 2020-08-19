Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

#1 Billie Eilish Fans - Music Videos & News for Android

By Powered by moola Free

Developer's Description

By Powered by moola

Join Billie Eilishs Biggest Fan Community!

Join Billie Eilishs army of fans worldwide and stay updated with new music, videos, songs and news articles updated every hour. Be the FIRST to get the inside scoop on new content, videos and updates from the world of Billie Eilish!

FEATURES

Enjoy Billies newest videos & latest song releases

Watch Billie Eilishs music videos

Be first to get Billie Eilish news, music and top stories

Rave about Billie Eilish

MUSIC & VIDEOS

bad guy

bellyache

ocean eyes

bury a friend

wish you were gay

Lovely

more to be added!

Every week well release new features and content such as tour dates, song lyrics, pictures and more! If youre looking for a one stop shop for all things Billie Eilish this is the app for you!

Calling all hardcore Billie Fans! We need your feedback! To keep this app the #1 source of all Billie Eilish news & content, were looking for your advice and input! Are you looking for wallpaper? Exclusive content? Community channels? Let us know!

We read all of your emails and app reviews! Tell us what you want, and well make it happen!

Requires WiFi to watch videos & other media*

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now