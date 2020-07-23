Now 1+1 video on your smartphone!

No dependence on the television set. Online broadcasts and a huge library of serials and TV shows in your pocket.

The 1+1 video app is:

Available

Convenient for all users of smartphones and tablets. Just download the app and enjoy it.

The ability to choose

Access to the library of projects of TV channels 1+1, 2+2, PLUSPLUS, TET. And the best part you can decide what's next!

1+1 Media projects

Online TV with constant access to news, broadcasts, films and serials of your favorite Ukrainian channels 1+1, 2+2, PLUSPLUS, TET, UNIAN, Bigudi. And its always with you!

Favorites list

Your favorite projects and shows in the special section. Click the star on your favorite project and create your own favorite list!

Categories

Sort projects by category. You can select videos to taste. You no longer need to look at pink feminine melodies if you are a real man, and worry about politics if you are only interested in entertainment! Open the category you are interested in, and watch the video!

Convenient search

Imagine if there was a search on TV and you could watch yesterday's show that you missed through the youth series your children watched. Just find the latest issue in the app and see the projects you are interested in!

Everywhere and always

1+1 video mobile app turn on wherever you are at any time: when you are waiting for a friend, when your car is being repaired, or going home.

Each of the TV channels has its own style and is designed for a different target audience. 1+1 prepares such well-known TV projects as Voice of the Country and Dancing with the Stars for all viewers entertaining shows with millions of viewers across the country. 2+2 will tell you all the latest news of the country and the world and will reveal all the secrets of football in the program Profutbol. Also available for viewing will be the series for real men of their own production of the channel "Braty po krovi", "Mentivski viyny", "Oper za vyklykom" and many others. Bigudi a channel for women that will make everyone feel. TET will be useful for anyone who wants light humor with the projects "Tanka and Volodka", "Odnoho razu pid Poltavoyu" and others. UNIAN will tell you about the most important news.

Install the 1+1 video app on your phone become one of those ahead of your time!

The subscription cost within the application is $0.99 for 1 month, $2.49 for 3 months, $5.99 for 12 months and is paid from your iTunes account at the time of purchase with automatic renewal of selected period. If you have not subscribed before then, you will be offered a free trial period of 7 days. Canceling a free period will automatically disable your subscription. Auto-renewal and debiting of money for a new period occurs within 24 hours immediately before the subscription expires and can be disabled in the settings of your iTunes account. Privacy Policy (https://1plus1.video/ru/politika/) and User Agreement (https://1plus1.video/ru/rules)