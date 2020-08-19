We are so excited to be offering this app to each of you! Whether you are an essential oily soul, &/or a Young Living Business Leader, its time to take control over your essential oil experience & business content through the use of our public & private chat forums & compliant resources. Just watch you Organisational Group Volume (OGV) explode as we share seasonal essential oil recipes, tools, & oily chats to oily souls.

Our app also functions as a dynamic tool for business leaders. Offering tools, mentorship, monthly content & prompts for social media, artifacts for pop-up wellness gatherings & printables for every season.

You can even easily request a private community group for your teams!

PRICING INFORMATION:

This app requires a subscription to unlock all premium content:

14.99 a month or 149.99 a year.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Please find a link to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy below:

https://oneto1wellness.disciplemedia.com/onboarding_documents