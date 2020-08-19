Sign in to add and modify your software
We are so excited to be offering this app to each of you! Whether you are an essential oily soul, &/or a Young Living Business Leader, its time to take control over your essential oil experience & business content through the use of our public & private chat forums & compliant resources. Just watch you Organisational Group Volume (OGV) explode as we share seasonal essential oil recipes, tools, & oily chats to oily souls.
Our app also functions as a dynamic tool for business leaders. Offering tools, mentorship, monthly content & prompts for social media, artifacts for pop-up wellness gatherings & printables for every season.
You can even easily request a private community group for your teams!
https://oneto1wellness.disciplemedia.com/onboarding_documents