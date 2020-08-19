Join or Sign In

1:1 Wellness for iOS

By A Global Community of Wellness (Europe and UK) Free

Developer's Description

By A Global Community of Wellness (Europe and UK)

We are so excited to be offering this app to each of you! Whether you are an essential oily soul, &/or a Young Living Business Leader, its time to take control over your essential oil experience & business content through the use of our public & private chat forums & compliant resources. Just watch you Organisational Group Volume (OGV) explode as we share seasonal essential oil recipes, tools, & oily chats to oily souls.

Our app also functions as a dynamic tool for business leaders. Offering tools, mentorship, monthly content & prompts for social media, artifacts for pop-up wellness gatherings & printables for every season.

You can even easily request a private community group for your teams!

PRICING INFORMATION:

This app requires a subscription to unlock all premium content:

14.99 a month or 149.99 a year.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Please find a link to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy below:

https://oneto1wellness.disciplemedia.com/onboarding_documents

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.12.3

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 3.12.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
