0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) GPS acceleration time for Android

By BeshevGames Free

Developer's Description

By BeshevGames

A GPS timer to measure the acceleration time of your vehicle in miles per hour (MPH), or in kilometers per hour(KM/H). Whether you have a car, a bike, a motorcycle it doesn't matter, it will test your 0-60 mph or your 0-100 km/h acceleration and how fast your car will reach that speed.

How it works:

Simply put your device somewhere in the car, open the app(don't forget to choose your desired speed units, KM/H or MPH, via the settings menu), wait for a valid GPS fix and go. The app will automatically detect when the vehicle has started accelerating and start the timer. Once it reaches 60 mph, or 100 km/h, the timer will stop and will reset as soon as you stop the car for a new try run.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

