A GPS timer to measure the acceleration time of your vehicle in miles per hour (MPH), or in kilometers per hour(KM/H). Whether you have a car, a bike, a motorcycle it doesn't matter, it will test your 0-60 mph or your 0-100 km/h acceleration and how fast your car will reach that speed.

How it works:

Simply put your device somewhere in the car, open the app(don't forget to choose your desired speed units, KM/H or MPH, via the settings menu), wait for a valid GPS fix and go. The app will automatically detect when the vehicle has started accelerating and start the timer. Once it reaches 60 mph, or 100 km/h, the timer will stop and will reset as soon as you stop the car for a new try run.