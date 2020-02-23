X

_zzzZ for Android

By Mike Hughes Free

A simple mood light to soothe a weary head and aid restful sleep

Use the menu to adjust the speed of the gently changing colours

Tap the buttons to: stop | slower | slightly slower | slightly faster | faster

For best effect, point your device toward a reflective surface such as a white ceiling

CAUTION:

This app is able to display bright, flashing colours

If you suffer from photo-sensitive epilepsy please use with care

