A simple mood light to soothe a weary head and aid restful sleep
Use the menu to adjust the speed of the gently changing colours
Tap the buttons to: stop | slower | slightly slower | slightly faster | faster
For best effect, point your device toward a reflective surface such as a white ceiling
CAUTION:
This app is able to display bright, flashing colours
If you suffer from photo-sensitive epilepsy please use with care
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.