_PRISM for iOS

By Clint Siu $2.99

Developer's Description

By Clint Siu

**Nominated for Gamer's Voice Award at SXSW**

**Nominated for Best Upcoming Game at IMGA**

**Official selection of Stugan Indie Accelerator**

_PRISM is a visually stunning journey through a microcosmic galaxy. Touch shapes and patterns to unfold sacred geometry and reach the ethereal soul. Each level is a push and pull of cinematic design, mythology, and intuitive touch exploration.

Playtime: Average 1 hour

For Best Experience, restart device before playing.

"The visuals and sounds of the game create the illusion that you are making a journey into a sacred place." - Kill Screen

"Full of wonderful eureka moments... one of the best mobile games out there." - Pocket Gamer

"It's like Optimus Prime just handed you the Matrix of Leadership..." - The Verge

"The visuals in _PRISM are absolutely gorgeous." - AppAdvice

"An impossible world... with a series of amazingly beautiful geometric puzzles." - Slide To Play

"You'll thoroughly enjoy exploring this galaxy." - 148apps.com

Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful, meditative experience mixed with puzzle solving. You can relax, take your time to look around and explore at your own pace.

- 13 enchanting levels totaling about an hour of gameplay

- Original, zen-like soundtrack

- Rotate, pinch and zoom to capture the universe through your own personal camera lens

- Based on the Classical Elements, each piece of sacred geometry is a symbol for the elements that build up our lives and our world

All of the art, code, sound, and music has been lovingly handcrafted by a passionate, solo developer. I hope you enjoy the game and have a wonderful experience!

***NOTE - SUPPORTED DEVICES

iPhone 4s, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5 or later

What's new in version 1.1

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
