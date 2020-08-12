**Nominated for Gamer's Voice Award at SXSW**

**Nominated for Best Upcoming Game at IMGA**

**Official selection of Stugan Indie Accelerator**

_PRISM is a visually stunning journey through a microcosmic galaxy. Touch shapes and patterns to unfold sacred geometry and reach the ethereal soul. Each level is a push and pull of cinematic design, mythology, and intuitive touch exploration.

Playtime: Average 1 hour

For Best Experience, restart device before playing.

"The visuals and sounds of the game create the illusion that you are making a journey into a sacred place." - Kill Screen

"Full of wonderful eureka moments... one of the best mobile games out there." - Pocket Gamer

"It's like Optimus Prime just handed you the Matrix of Leadership..." - The Verge

"The visuals in _PRISM are absolutely gorgeous." - AppAdvice

"An impossible world... with a series of amazingly beautiful geometric puzzles." - Slide To Play

"You'll thoroughly enjoy exploring this galaxy." - 148apps.com

Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful, meditative experience mixed with puzzle solving. You can relax, take your time to look around and explore at your own pace.

- 13 enchanting levels totaling about an hour of gameplay

- Original, zen-like soundtrack

- Rotate, pinch and zoom to capture the universe through your own personal camera lens

- Based on the Classical Elements, each piece of sacred geometry is a symbol for the elements that build up our lives and our world

All of the art, code, sound, and music has been lovingly handcrafted by a passionate, solo developer. I hope you enjoy the game and have a wonderful experience!

***NOTE - SUPPORTED DEVICES

iPhone 4s, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5 or later