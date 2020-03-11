Best Ethiopian Fables App in Amharic
Teretena Kumneger is an awesome Amharic app with the collection of hand-picked world's top fables and their morals beautifully crafted with pictures and music that you and your children will definitely love.
-awesome, entertaining fables of the world in Amharic
-Valuable life lessons formatted with Ethiopian context
-Cute Pictures with Full Amharic Interface
-Specially Designed to be appropriate for Children and Teenagers
Feel free to install this Ethiopian app and enjoy with your loved ones!
