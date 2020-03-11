X

-_Ethiopian Teret for Android

By Ermias Bunaro Free

Best Ethiopian Fables App in Amharic

3

Teretena Kumneger is an awesome Amharic app with the collection of hand-picked world's top fables and their morals beautifully crafted with pictures and music that you and your children will definitely love.

-awesome, entertaining fables of the world in Amharic

-Valuable life lessons formatted with Ethiopian context

-Cute Pictures with Full Amharic Interface

-Specially Designed to be appropriate for Children and Teenagers

Feel free to install this Ethiopian app and enjoy with your loved ones!

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
